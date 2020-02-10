(FOX 59) GREENWOOD, Ind. — The former owner of a popular ice cream shop in Indiana pleaded guilty to child pornography charges Monday.
John Cassin, 75, was the owner of the popular Mrs. Curl Ice Cream Shop in Greenwood, Indiana, according to FOX 59.
On Monday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of child pornography. He took a plea deal which included three years probation, with the first year on home home incarceration. Prior to taking the plea, he was facing six years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.
Police began the investigation in October 2018 after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a a sexually explicit photo of a juvenile, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Investigators tracked the IP address to Cassin's home in Whiteland, Indiana, and when police arrived, he told them he had a desktop computer that he used to read news and look at pornography. He told investigators they would "probably find child pornography activity on the computer dating back to its purchase."
Cassin also told police they’d find search terms about juveniles on the computer. He visited different internet chan boards/image boards to look at images of child pornography, according to court documents. He denied ever engaging in sexual activity with a juvenile.
