LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is investing more than $19 million in school safety.
The Indiana Secured School Board just approved the grants, making it the largest ever single-year investment in safety at Indiana schools.
Officials say they partially or fully funded all top-priority projects identified by more than 400 schools. That includes schools in Clark, Floyd, Jefferson, Jennings and Harrison Counties.
The money can be used for school resource officers, new equipment and technology, firearms training for teachers and threat assessments.
"Indiana remains fully committed to ensuring the safety of Hoosier schools," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. "I'm proud this critical grant program can meet the top safety needs of school districts across the state. This is the latest evolution of how our state partners with local schools to address this issue and help parents, students and staff feel safe and secure each day."
"The focus on school-safety initiatives in Indiana continues to grow each year, and thankfully the funding was on hand to support every school (applicant) in some capacity," Rusty Goodpaster, director of the Secured School Board, said in a statement. "Schools were asked to identify their top priority in their district, and the Board approved matching grants for all of those eligible projects."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.