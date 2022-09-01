LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Indianapolis girl.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says 9-year-old Delilah Jennings was last seen Thursday about 9:24 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger.
Police believe she may be with Monica Burdine. She is described as a 32-year-old black female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 210 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Burdine was last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts and white shoes.
She may be driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu Indiana License plate 233BXA.
Delilah is described as a black female, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 80 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with emblem in the middle, sky blue pants and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or call 911.
