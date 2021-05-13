LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bartholomew County Sheriff's K-9 officer is being honored, after being killed on the job in Nov. 2020.
Diesel's was hit and killed while chasing a suspect into the woods along Interstate 65. He was after a domestic battery suspect in Columbus, Indiana. Investigators said a car hit Diesel while he chased the suspect. Officers later found the suspect hiding in a ravine and arrested him.
A memorial by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office Friday morning was held in Columbus, Indiana at the Public Safety Plaza. The ceremony honored 362 law enforcement and 22 canines who died in the line of duty. The memorial included an honor guard, bag pipers, a "21 gun salute" and the playing of Taps.
K-9 Diesel served with the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office for four years.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.