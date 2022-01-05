LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday was a busy day for an Indiana K-9 named Jinx.
Jinx was with a state trooper shortly before 11 a.m. Jan. 3 when the trooper pulled over a Mercedes that sped past him. The vehicle was going around 100 miles an hour in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 50 mile marker in Jackson County, according to a news release.
During the stop, Jinx "alerted to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle." Police searched the vehicle and found suspected heroin, cocaine, marijuana and two guns.
The driver of the vehicle, Tony C. Jackson, 63, of Muskegon, Michigan, was arrested on felony charges of possession of cocaine with a firearm and possession of a narcotic drug with a firearm. He's also facing charges of marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a handgun without a permit.
Jackson was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
A second stop happened around 2:30 p.m. A Toyota Corolla was pulled over for a traffic violation on I-65 South, also near the 50 mile marker. During the stop, Jinx signaled that there were illegal drugs in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, troopers located suspected ecstasy, MDMA, LSD, psychedelic mushrooms, ketamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $600 in cash.
The vehicle's driver, 29-year-old Nabeel J. Husari of Springfield, Tennessee, was arrested on several felony charges, including dealing controlled substances and possession of controlled substances. He also faces misdemeanor counts of dealing drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Husari was booked into the Jackson County Jail.
