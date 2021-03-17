LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana are performing well compared to others states when it comes to vaccinated people against COVID-19.
The national average is 11.98% of people that are fully vaccinated against the deadly virus.
Indiana, which is using an age-eligibility system, has given out at least one dose to 19.98% of it's population. More than 13% are fully vaccinated. In Kentucky, 24% of the population has received at least one dose, and 12.52% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Indiana is vaccinating educators and school staff as well as those 45 and older. Kentucky is in Phase 1C of vaccinations, which includes all essential workers. Those 60+ have also been prioritized, along with teachers.
Both states have used about 80% of the supply of vaccine doses given to them.
Johnson & Johnson is expected to greatly increase it's production and delivery of its single dose vaccine beginning next week. Indiana and Kentucky both expect vaccination rates to uptick dramatically when that happens.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.