LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana now has an eviction task force.
According to a news release, a nine-member team will provide landlords and tenants a chance to resolve their disputes and access federal rental assistance resources was established by the Indiana Supreme Court.
The Indiana Eviction Task Force will gather input from stakeholders to provide the state's highest court with recommendations to help distribute the available money more quickly.
The court previously launched a fast track program to resolve eviction cases in a mutually beneficial manner.
