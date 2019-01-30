PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- Parker Farris considers being a Paoli volunteer firefighter his calling.
“I'd rather be a volunteer, because it's right here in the heart,” Farris said, patting his chest.
But the dedicated heart of a volunteer firefighter is on the decline. A shortage of firefighters in Indiana is being called a crisis.
“They put themselves in a lot of serious situations," Paoli Town Council Vice President Michael Harkness. "They could be killed."
“Any given year, folks come and go," Paoli Fire Chief Mark Jones added. "Overall in fire service, I think it's on a down slide."
That's why Indiana lawmakers are trying to combat the decline in firefighters with House Bill 1064.
“We have to have these people, and we have to address this before it becomes even a bigger crisis,” Rep. Randy Frye said.
Frye is the author of the bill, which passed in the house Tuesday. It would allow volunteer firefighters to go to Ivy Tech Community College for free to earn an associate’s degree from July 1, 2019, to July 1, 2021. After those two years, the scholarships would be offered to anyone in public safety including police and EMS.
“We have to do something here to increase the numbers of our volunteers and our professionals," Frye said. "I can tell you this is not just a volunteer issue."
He said Indiana fire departments have too many openings that they can't fill, and this bill is one way to attract people to a dangerous profession with little compensation.
“Last year, I think ours averaged about $900," Harkness said. "So they risked their life a whole year for $900."
When you dial 911, you expect someone to show up, especially when seconds count. But right now, there aren’t enough people like Farris willing to take on the job.
“I'm not doing this for the pay at all," he said. "I'm just here to help the kids and families out in the community."
The bill now goes to the Senate. It could be voted on sometime between March and April.
