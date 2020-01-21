INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- An Indiana lawmaker wants to increase access to birth control.
State Representative Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) proposes allowing pharmacists to prescribe contraception pills or patches.
Women 18 and older would be able to go to a pharmacy, be cleared through a health screening and get birth control immediately, reports Fox 59.
Fleming says HB1141 bill would address the problem of inadequate access to health care providers.
"The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists support this bill because pharmacies are open a lot more often, they have more accessible hours than most offices -- most health care provider offices," Fleming says.
The bill, which is supported by the March of Dimes of Indiana, still needs to get a hearing before the Public Health Committee, but no date has been set for a hearing.
