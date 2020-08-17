LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s unclear whether Indiana lawmakers will return for session in person this year.
On Monday, the Legislative Continuity Committee met to discuss COVID-19 safety options ahead of organization day in November and the upcoming session, according to Fox 59.
The legislative services agency determined that 50 senators can safely socially distance themselves inside the Senate chambers and 42 in the House chambers.
The committee also suggested limiting the number of bills each legislator can file to 10, as debate may need to occur virtually.
“We may be at an alternate location, and we’ve looked at several sites that might work for that purpose,” said Committee Co-Chair State Sen. Michael Crider, R-Greenfield.
Historically, the Indiana Statehouse is where lawmakers meet, but COVID-19 might change that.
State Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, was the only committee member who voted no on recommendations asking the four caucus leaders to adjust rules and procedures for the upcoming 2021 session.
“We basically kicked some of the important issues, such as will we be tested? How often? And what will we do for contact tracing if we have a problem? We kicked those decisions upstairs,” he said.
The Legislative Continuity Committee meets again on Sept. 9.
