LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Needle exchange programs are set to expire in Indiana unless lawmakers choose to save them.
A proposal to extend syringe services has been revived in the form of amendments to other bills after it died earlier this session, according to a report from FOX 59 in Indianapolis.
The Scott County HIV crisis from 2015 is one reason Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he was happy to see the extension being considered again.
Still, some lawmakers aren't sure about the language being considered right now.
"One word in an amendment or one word in a bill could change the entire meaning of the bill, said Rep. Terry Goodin, D-Austin. "So I don't want to make a commitment on where I'm going to be on that."
If lawmakers don't extend the program, mobile units would still exist, but they wouldn't be allowed to hand out needles.
Eight Indiana counties have syringe exchange programs: Scott, Clark, Allan, Tippecanoe, Marion, Wayne, Fayette and Monroe counties.
Related Stories:
- Southern Indiana health officials urge lawmakers to extend syringe exchange programs
- Scott County sees drastic decrease in HIV and hepatitis C cases since 2015 epidemic
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and FOX 59. All Rights Reserved.