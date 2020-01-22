LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana legislators are considering placing cameras in construction zones to catch speeding motorists and prevent fatal crashes.
The proposal comes after a recent spike in work zone deaths.
Senate Bill 268 would allow the use of cameras, which would capture license plates, so long as construction workers are present.
Legislators are expected to vote on the proposal in the coming days, according to WXIN in Indianapolis.
State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, said the legislation would protect construction workers.
“As we put more and more money into highway construction, we’re creating more work zones and putting more workers at risk,” said Ford, who has previously proposed the idea.
Opponents have raised privacy concerns, saying the government watching residents with cameras evokes “Big Brother,” the leader of the totalitarian state in the dystopian George Orwell novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.