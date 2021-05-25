LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen Indiana lawmakers want Gov. Eric Holcomb to order Indiana University to reverse its vaccine policy.
Last week, the university announced it would be mandatory that all students, faculty and staff get a COVID-19 vaccine. They must also report their vaccination status to the school before returning to campus.
In a letter, 19 state representatives said the governor should use his "executive authority" to prohibit state universities from mandating the vaccine, because it doesn't have full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The state has already approved a bill that prohibits state or local governments from issuing or requiring COVID-19 passports.
But Indiana law says public institutions, like IU, are not a government entity but a state educational institution.
State Rep. Chris Campbell, D-Lafayette, who was a co-author on the vaccine passport ban, said lawmakers purposefully left colleges off the measure, saying it should be "left to those individual locations, because they know their situations and they know what they need in their environment to keep others safe."
That means IU, other colleges and even businesses in the state can require the COVID-19 vaccine and proof that a person has received the vaccine.
