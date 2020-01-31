LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Indiana is at the halfway point of the 2020 legislative session, and Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed just one bill into law.
Much of the Republicans' and Democrats' priority lists remains.
Republicans still want to stop holding schools accountable for poor ILearn scores, better transparency in health care costs and higher penalties for people who sell tobacco to those under 21 years old.
Democrats are still looking to redistrict, lower prescription drug prices and decriminalize marijuana.
So far, the only bill passed into law is one that will require higher education projects to be paid in cash.
House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, said in a short session, legislators have to focus on what's critical.
"We have put forth several amendments dealing with things we wanted to talk about with regards to teacher pay, expanding pre-K, access to pre-K education — those sorts of things that we were not successful in," he said.
Many proposed bills will get a third reading next week. Other important legislation still alive includes accommodations for pregnant workers and eliminating teacher externship requirements.
