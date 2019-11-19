INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- Thousands of educators to crammed the Indiana statehouse lawns and steps Tuesday morning as lawmakers organized ahead of next year's legislative session.
Teachers took the opportunity to make sure legislators knew what they wanted from the 2020 General Assembly, primarily pay raises for teachers and school staff and overall funding boosts from the $410 million budget surplus at the close of fiscal year 2019.
Teachers rallied Tuesday, but it's not a budget year. The state legislature sets the budget for two years in advance, and legislators do no expect to revisit that until 2021.
Republicans, who control both bodies of the legislature, said salaries comes from the local level. Democrats, meanwhile, want to provide a 5% pay increase mandated by the state across all districts.
One thing seemingly most people agree on at least on some level is that teachers should not be held responsible for student test results.
"I'm working on legislation I will be offering next session that any time the state moves the goal post, which we have been doing, that teachers staff and schools will be held harmless," Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, said.
"I don't think the teachers should be held responsible for those test results," added Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville. "That teacher has done the best they can do with what they have and what they know."
But the biggest issue for teachers is they feel like they aren't being paid enough. Indiana has a budget surplus of more than $400 million. Teachers in Indianapolis on Tuesday said they're hopeful that some of that money can be put toward supporting them and schools.
That's easier said than done, though, as some Indiana legislators said they don't expect open the budget in spite of these protests. Republican leaders said there is actually very little they can do to raise salaries for teachers. Instead, they said that comes from the local level.
"Salaries are determined at the local level, and this is something I've tried to wrap my head around for a long long time," Lucas said.
But that's in direct contrast to what the department of education said.
"It's easy to blame local superintendents for the funding issue, and that's simply way to divert the real issue," said Dr. Jennifer McCormick, Indiana state superintendent. "You have to have money coming from the state house, but when you have half of your budget coming from the state for k-12, we have to have help from the state."
Regardless of the result of Tuesday's protest, teachers felt this was the time to make their voices heard. And that's perhaps the biggest point of contention that many have with some lawmakers: They said they simply aren't listening to their concerns. But lawmakers said they welcomed the teachers to the state house Tuesday and, in fact, said that a demonstration like this can sway votes.
"I knew it would be big, but this is big. And it will have an impact," Grooms said. "I've been through these. I've been through demonstrations like this, and their voice is bring heard."
