SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Dan Smith's farm south of Scottsburg is part of his family's heritage. His family has owned and worked the land there for 200 years.
"I'm not a big farmer," Smith said. "I'm a small one of about 400 acres."
Right now, soybeans are the moneymaker. But this year, it's possible less money will be coming in.
"We had issues with these soybeans in this environment with the cover crop," he said as he showed soybean plants half the size they'd normally be at this point of the growing season.
Bucket after bucket of rain has put a damper on Smith's farm in more ways than one. On Friday afternoon, low points of Smith's field were still submerged in standing water, so much so that a pair of ducks stopped by for a bath.
"They will survive about three days," Smith said of the submerged soybeans. "That's about it without oxygen."
The standing water isn't the only soybean killer: a lack of consistent hot weather is too.
"It should be 95+, for the next 20 days anyway, and if we don't get those growing-degree-days, stuff won't mature," he said.
Smith is not alone.
"I've seen pictures of guys burying a 4x4 tractor with eight tires on it. I mean, that deep," he said. "There's probably two in this county that farm over 5,000 acres. Not all in this county, but they live in this county. I heard one that planted 1,500 acres out of 5,000."
Additionally, Smith said some can't harvest crops like wheat because of the wet soil. Each dose of rain deteriorates the value of the wheat. Others, like himself, can't replant either.
Gov. Eric Holcomb met with the state's farm leaders Friday to discuss the soggy problem and found out, as of this week, only 84% of the state's corn crop has been planted and 64% of the soybean crop. Both should be at 100%.
"The Governor is working with Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler and his staff, and the Indiana Farm Service Agency, to pursue options for agriculture assistance for Indiana farmers," the governor's press secretary wrote in a news release. "That will include decisions about proceeding with requests for federal assistance as assessments are completed at the county level."
Meanwhile, most members of the state's federal delegation sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture asking for urgent guidance.
“Indiana farm country needs clarity in these uncertain times," said Sen. Todd Young, who also met with state farmers Friday. "I’m going to take the feedback from [Friday's] meetings back to Washington to ensure our Hoosier farmers are equipped with the right tools to combat this crisis."
Smith hopes elected leaders will keep farmers on their radar.
"If they don't do anything, and, say, a third of the farmers did go bankrupt, I don't think you could afford to eat then," he said.
He does think farmers will need some kind of help.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.