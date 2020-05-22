LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memorial Day weekend comes with a warning for Hoosiers.
"For sure go outside and take in fresh air," Gov. Eric Holcomb said Friday. "Breathe in and breathe out. Do it responsibly. Do it safely."
Holcomb still wants all Indiana residents to limit trips out, wear masks in public and keep social distancing. Holcomb and his coronavirus team said it's the best way to ensure the most vulnerable are protected.
Indiana also announced that it's dealing with the highest unemployment rate since 1982.
"Really, your updates remind us not just of the urgency but the fact that we have to remain vigilant as we continue to safely go back to work," Holcomb said to Fred Payne, the commissioner of the Department of Workforce Development during the state's COVID-19 briefing Friday afternoon.
The current unemployment rate stands at 16.9% in Indiana. Nearly $2 billion has been paid out to jobless workers in the state.
Nearly 1,800 people have died from COVID-19 in Indiana.
