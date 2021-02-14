LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials said Sunday that 24 more people in the state have died from COVID-19 as they announced 1,233 new infections.
Overall nearly 650,000 people have been confirmed to have coronavirus in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health. More than 11,700 people have died from COVID-19 in Indiana.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 18 new cases Sunday and one more death in which the virus was a contributing factor. In total, the county has reported 11,654 cases and 176 deaths since the state of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 8.4%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 8.3%, reported 12 new cases of the virus on Sunday and one more death. That brings the county to 7,037 total cases and 159 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, remained at 5.7% on Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
State officials said more than 3 million people have been tested for COVID-19, including repeat tests, since the end of February.
Indiana officials said 810,046 Indiana residents have received a first dose of a vaccine and 332,805 have been fully vaccinated. Residents who are age 65 and older, health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first-responders are eligible for the vaccine.
