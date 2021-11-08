LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is hoping to use billions of dollars from a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress on Friday to improve roads and bridges.
The state is expected to get nearly $9 billion from the package, according to early estimates.
The Indiana Build Council, which represents about 500 construction companies across the state, said there is no shortage of roads and bridges to spend the money on.
"Indiana has about 1,100 bridges that are in need of repair," Indiana Build Council's Executive Director, Brian Gould, said. "We have about 5,500 miles of roadway that are kind of an immediate challenge."
The infrastructure package includes language that will expedite projects by fast tracking reviews and permits.
The bill also provides nearly $1 billion to improve the state's water system and broadband internet service in rural areas.
The package is awaiting President Joe Biden's signature before it becomes law.
