LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's lieutenant governor has canceled an upcoming visit to Jeffersonville after testing positive for COVID-19.
Suzanne Crouch tweeted Monday that she'd tested positive for the virus, but was experiencing mild symptoms an would continue to work while following the state's COVID-19 guidelines.
I've tested positive for COVID-19. I have mild symptoms and will continue to work for Hoosiers from home while following all of Indiana's COVID guidelines.— Suzanne Crouch (@LGSuzanneCrouch) October 17, 2022
Crouch was scheduled to visit the LifeSpring Health System on Tuesday for a roundtable on mental health. The event is expected to be rescheduled.
