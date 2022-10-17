INDIANA - OATH - LT GOV SUZANNE CROUCH - AP 1-11-2021 1.jpeg
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch speaks after being sworn in during an inaugural ceremony at the Indiana State Museum, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's lieutenant governor has canceled an upcoming visit to Jeffersonville after testing positive for COVID-19.

Suzanne Crouch tweeted Monday that she'd tested positive for the virus, but was experiencing mild symptoms an would continue to work while following the state's COVID-19 guidelines.

Crouch was scheduled to visit the LifeSpring Health System on Tuesday for a roundtable on mental health. The event is expected to be rescheduled.

