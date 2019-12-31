LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested after police say he killed several dogs in Jennings County, Indiana.
According to a report by Fox 59, deputies executed a search warrant on 30-year-old Cody Kreutzjans of North Vernon, Indiana, on Monday, at his home.
The investigation began in February, after several dead dogs were found in the northeastern part of Jennings County.
Investigators say they found evidence that led them to Kreutzjans as a suspect.
Kreutzjans is currently being held in the Jennings County Jail on a $10,000 bond for 10 felony counts and one misdemeanor count of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal.
Sheriff Kenny Freeman says he is glad to bring closure to this investigation and would like to thank the public for its help and assistance in this case.
