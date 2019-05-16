LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man broke into a church in Anderson, Ind., and molested a 13-year-old girl inside the building.
According to a report by WXIN Fox 59, 19-year-old Louis Mihalos Jr. is charged with child molestation, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Police say the investigation began at 8:30 p.m. on May 9 when someone discovered broken windows at Resurrection Temple Church in Anderson, which is located in Madison County, Ind.
When an officer arrived at the scene, police say he heard loud music coming from one of the back rooms in the church. The officer then followed the sound of the music, and according to police, found Mihalos engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl.
Mihalos told police he started talking to the girl a week ago on Facebook, and he met her for the first time in person the day before the incident.
He said the girl told him she was 16.
Mihalos said he hung out with the girl at her house before they decided to go on a walk around Anderson. When they walked past the church, he said they decided to go inside and started breaking windows.
He said he was scared when he found out the girl was 13.
