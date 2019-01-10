LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man driving 3 miles an hour refused to pull over for police.
Marty Peek, age 34, of Shoals, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday in Columbus.
Officers saw him driving 3 miles an hour on 2nd Street in Columbus.
They tried to stop him, but police say Peek would not pull over and screamed at passing cars.
Peek is also accused of swerving, and police say he nearly hit a patrol car.
He finally stopped, but refused to get out of his truck.
After a 25-minute standoff, officers moved in, tased Peek and arrested him.
He faces several charges, including resisting arrest and reckless driving.
