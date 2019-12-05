LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an Indiana man told them he was trying to kill people after he was caught throwing bikes off an interstate overpass.
According to a report by Fox 59, dispatchers received a strange call from 32-year-old Stephen Davis on Nov. 4, just before 6 p.m.
Davis called 911 to report that he threw a bike from an overpass on Interstate 69 at state Route 67 in Anderson, Indiana. That's just over 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
When officers arrived at the scene, Davis told police he thew the bike onto the interstate to make a vehicle crash and cause death. He said he only regretted that the bicycle didn't cause a "ten car pileup" and bodies on the ground.
He also said he had already thrown a bike onto the interstate earlier that day at about 2 a.m.
Police found both of the bikes on the interstate, and it appeared as if one of the bikes was bent as if it had been hit by a vehicle.
Davis said several times he wanted to kill people because he hated everyone.
He said police illegally evicted him from his home, and he wanted to be arrested for several years so he would be guaranteed "housing and food."
Police arrested him and transported him to the Madison County Detention Center. Davis is charged with criminal mischief.
