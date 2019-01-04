LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is behind bars after police say he threatened to shoot police and confessed that he killed a shadow.
According to a report by WXIN Fox 59, Lebanon Police pulled over 52-year-old Bryan Williams in late December after they saw him swerving on the roadway.
A K-9 officer found a bag of meth in the backseat.
Williams was taken to the hospital for a blood test, where he reportedly became belligerent.
Police say he told them he was going to buy an AK-47 when he got out of jail and shoot the next police officer who pulled him over.
Williams also confessed to killing a "shadow person" with a 12-gauge shotgun.
He says the shadow was a nice guy and he felt bad about it.
He later tested positive for meth and marijuana, and faces several charges.
