LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is charged with violating Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order.
Indiana State Police arrested Joshua Smith from Clayton, Indiana, on Monday.
Troopers got a call of a possible stolen vehicle on Interstate 65 in Jackson County. ISP and Crothersville police responded and pulled him over.
He then surrendered to police.
Smith is facing charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, theft and violation of the executive stay-at-home order.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.