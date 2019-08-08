LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend and killing her two unborn twins now faces charges in the case.
According to a report by Fox 59, court documents show Skye'lar White is charged with murder and two counts of feticide.
Police said White shot Alexis Wasson in the back of the head at about 3 a.m. Aug. 2 in the 4200 block of Melton Drive in Anderson, Indiana. Wasson's unborn twins died, while she remains on life support; Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said her wounds are not survivable.
White maintains the shooting was accidental. His mother said he banged on her door and woke her up on the morning of the shooting, asking her to take Wasson to the hospital.
White said the "gun went off and grazed her head," according to a witness account. When asked if she was hurt, he responded, "No. She was just grazed. The gun went off in the bed."
But police said White didn't call 911 and ran away after asking his mother to get medical treatment for Wasson, according to court documents.
