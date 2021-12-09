LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Salem, Indiana, man has been charged with murder for a fatal shooting that took place in Radcliff, Kentucky, late last month.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Demonte Whitfield was taken into custody in Hardin County on Thursday. He is charged with murder.
Radcliff police say that on Wednesday, Nov. 24, shortly after 8 p.m., Whitfield got into an argument with 30-year-old Jermaine Huffman on Kingswood Way, in Radcliff. At some point during the argument, Whitfield pulled a gun and shot Huffman.
Huffman person died as a result of his injuries.
A warrant was issued for Whitfield's arrest days later, on Nov. 29. According to online jail records, he was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on Thursday.
As of the time of this writing, he remains in custody on a $500,000 cash bond.
This story will be updated.
