LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Henryville man was arrested for drunk driving after Indiana State Police clocked him going more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 65.
Blake Provenza, 24, is facing charges of OWI, reckless driving and violation of driving conditions.
ISP said a trooper used a radar gun around 2 a.m. Friday and found Provenza was going 104 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone near Scottsburg.
Driver Stopped for 104 MPH Arrested for OWI https://t.co/ts1Rn5QcWK— Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) February 18, 2022
State police said Provenza's blood alcohol level was 0.18., more than twice the legal limit to drive.
He was taken to the Scott County Jail and is being held on a $7,500 bond.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.