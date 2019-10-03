LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man could face a year in jail and a $5,000 fine after police say he passed a stopped school bus that had extended its "Stop" arm.
According to a report from Fox 59, 34-year-old David Harris has been charged with a misdemeanor. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department in Indiana says he is the first person in the county to face this consequence after a new law took effect in July.
Senate Bill 2 was signed into law earlier this year. It permits courts to suspend driver's licenses of people who commit a school bus "Stop" arm infraction. Drivers could also face time in jail and a $5,000 fine.
The penalties became tougher after the law went into effect.
Deputies say surveillance video taken by the school bus shows Harris driving past the stopped school bus, coming within a few feet of the open bus door.
Court documents say the bus driver displayed the amber caution lights for 13 seconds before coming to a complete stop and extending the "Stop" arm. Deputies say the "Stop" arm was extended for about seven seconds.
The sheriff's department said the bus driver placed her arm across the bus aisle to stop a child from exiting the bus as Harris' vehicle approached the open door.
Deputies said Harris endangered the safety of the child. There were 12 kids on the school bus at the time.
A few days later, court documents say Harris told a deputy he messed up. He said he took his eyes off the road for a second after dropping his cigarette lighter. Harris claims he swerved to keep from hitting the bus.
"You do not want to think about what's the worse that can happen," said Deputy Scott Ducker.
The case is now on the desk of Putnam County Prosecutor Tim Bookwalter. He could not talk about the case on Wednesday.
Still, he said it is unlikely a person will go to jail for committing this crime.
"We have enough serious crimes," he said. "Are you really going to get your point across by putting somebody in jail? But you've got community corrections, you've got probation, you've got your license could be suspended. There's all sorts of tools a judge has in his tool box."
Law enforcement is crediting the bus driver for paying attention and acting so quickly.
Harris was not taken into custody. A hearing in his case is scheduled for November.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.