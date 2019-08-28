LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a man is dead after witnesses saw him jump from an overpass onto Interstate 94 Tuesday afternoon.
According to a news release, it happened just before 1 p.m. Aug. 27. Witnesses told ISP investigators that they saw the man, who was driving a burgundy Chevrolet pickup truck, stop on the overpass for County Line Road.
Witnesses told police the man then got out of the truck and "went to the east side of the bridge onto the guard rail and allegedly jumped."
Police say the man hit the windshield of a 2019 Volvo semi tractor pulling a refrigerated trailer that was eastbound on I-94. According to the release, "he then bounced off and went through the top of the tractor, coming to rest inside the semi’s sleeper."
Police say the 47-year-old Michigan City man was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy with the LaPorte County Coroner’s office. His identity was not immediately released.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
