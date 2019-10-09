LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man has died in a motor vehicle crash that authorities believe may have involved alcohol.
The crash happened early Wednesday morning on Michigan Road in Jefferson County, Indiana. A silver truck crossed the center line and crashed into a white van head on, police said.
The driver of the truck, 63-year-old Raymond Beagles, was killed. The driver of the van suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Louisville's University Hospital for treatment.
The van is owned by the Indiana Department of Correction, police said. The driver was taking a work-release inmate back to jail when the crash happened. The inmate suffered minor injuries.
Police believe Beagles was drunk at the time of the crash.
