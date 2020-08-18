LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcycle driver who refused to pull over when an Indiana State Trooper clocked him traveling more than 30 miles over the speed limit was hospitalized Monday night after crashing into a cornfield.
According to a news release, it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 17. An Indiana police sergeant noticed a Harley-Davidson traveling 91 mph in a 55 mph zone on state Route 135 in Harrison County and turned around to make a traffic stop. Police say the rider, identified as 29-year-old Brandon Lee Schmitt of Fredericksburg, accelerated and turned east onto West Bradford Road at a high rate of speed before turning south on South Bradford Road.
Police say Schmitt was still traveling a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a 90-degree turn, veered off the roadway and over an embankment, becoming airborne. The bike came to rest about 30 yards into a cornfield on the south side of the road. Police found Schmitt about 12 yards past the motorcycle.
After receiving first aid at the scene, Schmitt was flown to University Hospital with several injuries that police said were not considered life-threatening.
Schmitt is now facing several preliminary charges, including: resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended; reckless driving; and operating motorcycle without endorsement.
The Palmyra Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff's Department, and Harrison County Fire and Rescue assisted state police.
