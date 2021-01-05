LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is facing several felonies after he was stopped for not wearing a seat belt late Monday evening.
According to a news release from the Indiana State Police post in Sellersburg, it happened around 10:30 p.m. That's when a state trooper patrolling Interstate 65 near the Sellersburg exit noticed a man not wearing his seat belt and initiated a traffic stop. Police say the driver, 38-year-old Bradley Randall of Madison, did not immediately pull over, but continued for about two miles before stopping.
Police say Randall lied about his identity several times before they discovered his license has been revoked, and that he is listed as a "lifetime Habitual Traffic Offender," meaning he has had multiple traffic violations in the past decade. He also had a warrant for his arrest in Jefferson County, Indiana for possession of methamphetamine.
During a search of Randall's vehicle, police found approximately three-and-a-half ounces of suspected methamphetamine in the car.
Randall was booked into the Clark County Jail. He's facing several charges, including possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine, being a life habitual traffic violator with prior arrests, and false informing.
