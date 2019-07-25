(CNN) -- An Indiana couple's honeymoon has become unforgettable for an unfortunate reason, after the groom fell down a dormant volcano in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Acaimie Chastain says she and her husband, Clay, decided to do some hiking up Mount Liamuiga on the island of St. Kitts in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The trouble started when Clay saw a trail with ropes leading to the dormant volcano's crater lake, and decided to follow it.
As Clay was climbing down, a rope snapped and he fell. Acaimie heard him, and managed to follow his cries until she found him. She says blood was pouring from his nose and the back of his head.
It took about three hours for the two to climb to safety, but Clay's brain injury means he couldn't board a commercial flight, because doctors say it would be unsafe at some altitudes. The couple's insurance wouldn't cover the cost of a medical flight, so family and friends chipped in and raised more than $30,000 to pay for it.
