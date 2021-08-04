LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with Indiana State Police are looking for answers after a man reported missing from the Salem area last week was found dead.
According to a news release, police located Dillon Burgan's body late Tuesday in a heavily wooded area, not far from where he was last seen last Thursday. His body was found after the Washington County Sheriff's Department received a tip from a farmer who found an article of clothing in one of his fields.
The farm off SR-135 is approximately four miles south of Salem, and on the opposite side of the highway, just east of where Burgan was last seen. Sheriff Brent Miller then began searching the area on foot, and located Burgan's body a short time later.
Burgan's family members contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Department on July 29 after Burgan walked away from an acquaintance's house on State Road 135. Local police searched for Burgan with off-road vehicles and K-9 units for several days before ISP assumed the investigation Saturday evening.
According to the release, there were no apparent signs of injury or trauma to Burgan's body, but an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to determine the cause of death.
This case is still under investigation.
