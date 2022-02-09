LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is facing charges after police said he led troopers on a chase on a bicycle.
In a release, Indiana State Police said a trooper patrolling near Terra Haute recognized 28-year-old Ronald Luci and knew he had several warrants for his arrest.
The trooper used a loudspeaker to order Luci to stop, but according to the release, Luci took off instead, riding his bicycle through a fenced area covered in deep snow.
As the officer got out of his car to chase him, Luci lost control of the bike and crashed before running away. As he ran, he dropped several items. Police said one of those items was methamphetamine.
The trooper was able to catch up and arrest Luci. He faces a long list of charges including possession of meth, resisting law enforcement, counterfeiting, violating home detention and more. He is being held at the Vigo County Jail.
