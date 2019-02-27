LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who led officers on a chase in Charlestown, Ind., that ended with a police sergeant dying has pleaded guilty.
Records show Benjamin Eads, 35, pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to charges of resisting law enforcement causing death, auto theft, escape and driving on a suspended license.
With the plea, Eads admits to leading Sgt. Benton Bertram on a chase on Dec. 12.
Eads was accused of leading Bertram on a chase from Charlestown in Clark County to eastern Scott County. Bertram died after his patrol car veered off the road and hit a tree during the pursuit.
The escape charge was filed because Eads was on home incarceration in a separate case from Clark County at the time of the crash.
Eads is being held in the Scott County Jail. He's scheduled to be sentenced on March 8.
Related Stories:
- Charlestown Police officer killed in pursuit remembered for his bravery and sacrifice
- Hundreds attend funeral for Charlestown Police Sgt. Benton Bertram
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.