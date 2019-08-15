LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jackson County, Indiana, man charged with the brutal murder of his girlfriend last year has pleaded guilty.
Brian Cogdill pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Aug. 15. He's expected to spend 14 years in prison, plus five years probation. A judge is scheduled to officially decide his sentence in October.
Police say Cogdill believed his girlfriend, 19-year-old Emma Jamison, was having an affair and had been stealing from him. He brutally beat her at their home in Seymour, Indiana, last September, and she died at the hospital the next day.
According to court documents, on Sept. 6, 2018, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department were sent to the Schneck Medical Center in Seymour after Cogdill brought Jamison to the hospital, saying she had overdosed on meth.
However, investigators noticed she had injuries all over her body, and did not appear to be an overdose victim.
"It appeared to me Emma had been beaten by someone brutally," a deputy wrote in the probable cause affidavit. "The bruising to Emma's body was extreme and extensive. Emma's body had extreme bruising from the foot to the pelvis of the right leg. Emma's left leg had extreme bruising from the foot to the pelvis. The right and left sides of Emma's ribs were bruised and beaten from the waist to the top of the shoulders. The right and left arms of Emma were extremely bruised. The right arm was bruised from the hand to the top of the shoulder as well as the left arm."
Police say they there was a large gash on the right side of her head, and her hair was bloody. There were also "several" marks on Jamison's body that appeared to be human bite marks.
A doctor told police that Jamison had to receive a blood transfusion because she had lost so much blood. Her jaw was broken and her lower teeth were bent outward.
Following an autopsy the coroner said Jamison had been beaten all over her body -- and that she'd been hit "too many times to count." It was found that at one point, Jamison received a blow to the head that would have prevented her from walking.
Cogdill had initially told officers that was concerned about his girlfriend's use of meth. He said she had been putting meth in his drinks and had been stealing from him. He also said Jamison claimed to have "multiple personalities."
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jamison's aunt told police that Cogdill went so far as to use handcuffs and shackles to keep Jamison from getting out of bed at night. When confronted about this, Cogdill said this was, "to keep Emma from leaving and going to get meth."
But police say Cogdill would later admit that he also believed Jamison was having an affair.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.