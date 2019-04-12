LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is behind bars accused of impersonating an Indiana State Trooper at a southern Indiana restaurant.
Police say 44-year-old James Kierstead complained about the service he got at the Pizza Hut in Madison. He then told employees he was a state trooper and threatened to charge them with various offenses.
Police say this happened several times in February and March. Employees became suspicious and called state police.
Kierstead is charged with impersonating a public servant.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.