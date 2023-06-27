LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man survived his fifth tornado, reported by WTHR.
John Keith said he was inside his Greenwood, Indiana home, not far from Indianapolis, when storms rolled in on Sunday, June 25. Keith said he was watching the news and heard his neighborhood was about to get hit.
He ran for cover as sirens went off.
"The guy on the news said to take cover now and that's what we did," Keith said. "I got to watch my porch furniture to go wee and then all of a sudden I heard the whole house explode. Didn't realize until we walked out of that bedroom closet what had happened."
Keith said he's lived through five tornadoes, including one that killed two of his friends in 1974.
