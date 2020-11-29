LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man walked away from a plane crash Saturday afternoon in Orange County, Indiana.
According to Indiana State Police, a 1962 Piper Cherokee single-engine, fixed wing airplane crashed while trying to land just west of the French Lick airport around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The pilot of the plane said he experienced engine trouble prior to the crash. He was the only person on board and wasn't hurt.
An official cause of the crash hasn't been determined, according to ISP, which said federal authorities are investigating.
