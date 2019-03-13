LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Paoli, Indiana, say they've taken another meth dealer off the street.
The Paoli Police Department says 54-year-old Larry McHugh and 57-year-old LeRoy Kalb were arrested Tuesday night after a month-long investigation. During the investigation, officers working undercover made several controlled drug buys from McHugh, who is also accused of selling marijuana and other controlled substances.
Officers from French Lick and West Baden helped Paoli officers locate McHugh inside a residence on Plum Street in French Lick on March 12. During a search, police say they found more than 30 grams of meth, 88 grams of marijuana, 50 syringes, $468 in cash, along with prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.
In a news release, Paoli Police said one concerned resident called McHugh "one of the biggest fish in Orange County."
McHugh is facing several charges including dealing and possession of meth, resisting law enforcement, and dealing and possession of marijuana.
Kalb is charged with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Police in Paoli are encouraging residents to report suspected drug activity by calling 812-723-2836. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.