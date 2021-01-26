LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal charges have been filed against two Indiana men accused of storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
Joshua Wagner and Israel Tutrow were charged with entering restricted grounds disorderly conduct impeding the conduct of government business and demonstrating in the Capitol buildings, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in federal court.
In the complaint, FBI investigators said Wagner and Tutrow drove from Indiana to Washington on the day of the riot and were spotted in video taken inside the Capitol during the riot in support of former President Donald Trump.
Wagner, through an attorney, turned himself into authorities three days after the riot, and someone who went to high school with both men also identified them, according to the complaint.
