LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana mother accused of abandoning her autistic, non-verbal son in Ohio has been sentenced to six months in prison.
According to a FOX59 report, 33-year-old Heather Nicole Adkins of Shelbyville pleaded guilty to child endangerment and was ordered to take parenting classes and get mental health and addiction treatment in prison.
She also won't be allowed to see her son for three years. Prosecutors said she drove from Indiana to Tennessee in February to drop off two her children with a friend.
On the way back, she abandoned her 5-year-old son near Cincinnati. Drivers spotted the boy, who has autism, trying to wave down cars.
She was initially taken into custody in Georgetown, Kentucky, on an unrelated warrant.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.