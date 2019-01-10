LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Corydon, Indiana, mother pleaded guilty Thursday morning after prosecutors say that, for the second time, a child under her care died while co-sleeping in a bed with adults.
Tina Schmidt pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in a Harrison County courtroom.
The plea comes after her 10-month-old died on Oct. 29, 2017. The child's cause of death was, "sudden unexplained death of an infant," with unsafe sleeping conditions as a factor, according to Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk.
In Dec. 2017, Schalk said that, "the evidence shows there was at least one or more fully-grown individuals present in the bed, along with numerous blankets."
He added at the time that there was evidence that Schmidt was under the influence of methamphetamine when the child died.
Schalk said it wasn't the first time a child has died under Schmidt's care. He said four years before the 10-month-old died, another child died of asphyxiation in the exact same bed under similar circumstances. He said no charges were filed in that case, but Schmidt did sign an agreement not to allow co-sleeping in the home in the future.
Schalk said that prior incident played into his decision to bring charges in this case.
"When you have multiple children die as a result of the exact same set of behavior, at a certain point, that's when criminal charges become apparent," he said in Dec. 2017.
Schmidt is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 21.
