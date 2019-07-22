LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother is upset after she says a lifeguard at an Indiana water park told her she couldn't breastfeed her baby, but city officials say it was a safety issue.
Fox 59 reports the park says the lifeguard was worried about the baby's safety.
Kayla Britton recently spent the day at the Kokomo Beach Water Park with her four children. She says while she was breastfeeding a lifeguard told her she should use the on-site breastfeeding room.
"I was walking with my toddler from one end of the water park to the other and I was told by a lifeguard that I was not allowed to feed my baby," Britton said in an interview with Fox 59.
'"I just said, 'Uh no,' and just kept on walking because I know my rights. I know the law."
City officials released a statement saying the lifeguard was afraid the baby could ingest pool chemicals while Britton was walking through the water with the child during the feeding.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.