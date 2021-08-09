LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana mother helped push for a law to protect youth athletes and children in the Hoosier state, FOX59 reported Monday.
A new law in Indiana is trying to keep children safe by expanding sudden cardiac arrest awareness and protections in Indiana schools.
Julie West, whose son Jake played high school football and lacrosse, created a foundation after he died in 2013.
"Jake was just a vibrant, happy, caring young man," West told FOX59.
The student-athlete in La Porte, Indiana, seemed to be a picture of perfect health, but he collapsed in the middle of football practice. He died from an undetected heart condition.
The Play for Jake Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and educating parents and children about the dangers of undetected heart conditions.
"If it can save a life, I'm all in," West said. "No matter how good your screening, no matter how careful teens or parents are, things will happen."
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1040 in July, a law focused on protecting students during sudden cardiac arrests.
The law requires schools to provide parents with information on EKGs that often detect heart abnormalities, along with requiring coaches to be trained on how to treat cardiac arrest.
