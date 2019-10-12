LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana will dedicate an entire week to raising awareness of the state's move over law by reminding drivers to be aware of stopped emergency vehicles on the side of the road.
Governor Eric Holcomb declared the week of Oct. 13 - 19 Indiana Move Over Week, according to a news release from Indiana State Police on Saturday.
Nearly 20 years ago, Indiana became the first state in the nation to pass a Move Over Law, requiring drivers to merge into another lane of traffic, or reduce their speed by 10 miles-per-hour if unable to safely change lanes, when passing an emergency crew, such as police, EMS, or fire crews, towing or recovery utility services vehicles, highway or street maintenance vehicles and survey vehicles stopped on the side of the road.
The law was created following the death of Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Winzenread, who was killed in April 1997 while helping a stranded driver in Dearborn County.
Since then, every state besides Hawaii has enacted some form of the Move Over Law.
