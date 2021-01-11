LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana National Guard will play a crucial role in getting the COVID-19 vaccine out across the state.
About 150 Indiana Guardsmen and the state department of health will help distribute, transport and administer the vaccine. Ten teams of medical and general support guardsmen and health officials will transport the Moderna vaccine in health department vehicles.
Guardsmen have already been working to help in long-term care facilities and testing sites.
Facilities with urgent need will still get Guard support until the end of February.
